Ilary Blasi at the conduction of The island of the famous: everything is ready for the great return. But watch the dates

Ilary Blasi is ready to return to running de The Island of the famous. The ex Mrs. Totti, after the parenthesis of the separation with Francesco and the newfound happiness with the new boyfriend Bastian Muller, warm up the engines for a great new start in Mediaset. The reality show, conducted once again by the Roman presenter, it will in fact return to air immediately after the end of Big Brother Vip, on Canale 5.

But watch the dates. The departure of the Island of the famous it slipped. According to what the portal reveals Badcontrary to what has been leaked up to the last few hours the Island will not start on Monday 10 April, but Monday 17th April. The reason? Monday 10 April is a public holiday, or Easter Monday, Easter Monday, and undoubtedly there will not be the same large television audience. For this reason Mediaset has decided to move the date. We just have to wait for the great return on TV of Ilary Blasi, after the separation with Francesco Totti.

Ilary Blasi is back on TV with Isola dei Famosi but first he recharged his batteries between Bangkok and New York

In the meantime, to better recharge the batteries, the former letter girl spent a winter dedicated to moments of relaxation and well-being. Last was the trip to Bangkok documented entirely on Instagram.

