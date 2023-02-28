Listen to the audio version of the article

The return of a legend. Isotta Fraschini, one of the most exclusive Italian car brands in the world, is reborn. Considered the object of desire of a mythical period of motoring so much so that it was the only car purchased by Tommaso Marinetti, father of the futurist movement who was attracted to the charm of an Isotta Fraschini. Naturally the glories of the time that are far away, but those with a glorious past could only return sooner or later.

He will participate in the WEC 2024 world championship

The new Isotta Fraschini restarts from racing as it had begun at the beginning of the twentieth century brought to the track by pilots with important names Alfieri Maserati and Enzo Ferrari. It does so with a hypercar that will make its debut in the 2024 Web world championship with the idea of ​​challenging the most famous car brands such as Ferrari and Porsche. For this year, the car still in the homologation phase will only take to the track at Monza in July, but he hopes to be at the start of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds

Made of carbon fibres, it has a respectable power-to-weight ratio given that it is credited with 1000 HP of power per 1,000 kg of weight. The Tipo 6 Competizioni is the name of the hypercar, it was engineered by Michelotto of Padua, it went from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds. The hybrid system that equips it uses components and battery from Williams Advanced Engineering, Bosch electronics, the 7-speed X-Trac gearbox and all-wheel drive.

From the track we will switch to the road versions

The road version of the Isotta Fraschini hypercar is also expected in 2023 and has been renamed Tipo 6 Strada, with changes to the aerodynamics and without the tail wing, a two-seater passenger compartment and a power of 979 hp. The weight is still 1,000 kg and the price is top class: 2,750,000 euros, plus taxes. Expected production is 50 units in 5 years. In addition to the road version, there will be Tipo 6 Pista reserved for customers who will drive it on the track in exclusive events.

From 2026 another road sports car will arrive

In presenting the entire project of the new Isotta Fraschini, the head of Isotta Fraschini Milan motorsport, Claudio Berro, ex Ferrari and Peugeot explained that the historic Italian brand returns with a racing car because the Wec is an ideal manifesto for the restart of such an emblazoned brand as Isotta Fraschini.