Israel, Jihad leader dies in prison. Palestinian rockets and tensions

Khader Adnanone of the leading exponents of the movement of Islamic Jihad Palestinian, who for more than 80 days He was in hunger strike to protest against her detention on the part of Israel, it is died in prison. The prison administration Israeli announced in a statement the death of prisoner affiliated with Islamic Jihad, “found senseless in his cell” and then hospitalized. Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed to AFP that Khader Adnane died at the age of 45 years.

Accused by Israel of belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad and inciting violence, Adnan risked “imminent death” and had to be”urgently transferred in a hospital to be kept under medical observation,” according to Physicians for Human Rights in Israel (PHRI). Yesterday, PHRI warned that Adnan44 years old, had difficulty with move and to speak and was “dangerously emaciated”. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of deliberately murder the prisoner Khader Adnan. “The Israeli occupation and its prison administration have made a deliberate assassination. Launch three rootsvery high voltage in the Gaza strip.

