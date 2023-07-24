Israel – Netanyahu defends passage of key part of judicial reform

Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset on Monday Photo: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended Parliament’s approval of a crucial part of the controversial judicial reform. Netanyahu described the vote, which was held despite international objections and massive domestic protests, as a “necessary democratic step” in a televised speech on Monday. The so-called adequacy clause was adopted to allow the “elected government” to implement its policies “in accordance with the decision of the majority of the country’s citizens,” he added.

The government majority behind Netanyahu and his ministers had previously passed the law on Monday after a heated parliamentary session. MPs from the opposition parties boycotted the vote, with several shouting “shame, shame”.

The adequacy clause is one of the most controversial parts of judicial reform. This aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and to strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister. Critics fear for democracy in Israel as a result of the weakening of the judiciary. Proponents, on the other hand, argue that the balance in the separation of powers should be restored.

The amendment is the first major component of judicial reform, which becomes law.

