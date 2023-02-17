Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

We all know the BTP, many love them and are waiting for them new issues to invest in tools that are believed to be reliable and safe.

However, there comes a time in the life of every investor and saver when they ask themselves: is it safe to invest in BTP? What are the risks?

In this guide I want to address precisely the issue related to risks, also why I have already talked extensively about these tools on the blog and therefore it would not make sense to broaden the discussion.

Let’s begin.

This article talks about:

Risks of BTPs

As anticipated, even BTPs are not risk-free, nor are government bonds of any other country.

In particular, we can highlight some more common types of risk.

Volatility

Il main risk of the BTPs is linked to the market and to volatility of the price of the government bond purchased during the period between the purchase and its maturity.

This is a danger that has a tendency to grow in relation to the duration of the period: we consider that if interest rates rise, their price will fall. Conversely, a reduction in rates would allow an increase in the price of the BTP.

I Riskier BTPs are those with long-term maturitybetween 15 and 30 years: if you want to invest for such a long period of time, it would be better to prefer floating-rate government bonds, for which the coupon varies following the movements in market yields.

Somehow many savers tend to bear the investment risk because it is compensated by the guarantee of repayment of the nominal value of the securities in portfolio at maturity.

Government bonds with long maturities

Another case to keep in mind, as mentioned at the beginning, is linked to bonds with long maturities, which pay the State relatively low coupons. This resulted in their price on the secondary market falling significantly below the issue value.

It happens that, precisely because of the protracted expiration over time, some investors do not intend to bring these government bonds to maturity, thus finding themselves having to sell products at a net loss compared to the purchase value.

Conclusions

In conclusion, is it worth investing in BTP? The risks we have seen are limit risks, which occur in certain cases.

However, I’m personally not a big fan of these tools because I don’t find them particularly profitable, although I can understand that it might make sense to incorporate them into some well-considered strategy.

However, I have explained more than once why I believe that i BTP are a scamand therefore I will not repeat myself.

The important thing is that in your investments you are always aware of what you are doing with your money and that you don’t invest it prey to the news you hear on the radio in the morning while you go by car, otherwise you will only regret it.

