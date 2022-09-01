ROME. The unemployed fall below two million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but the merit is not so much the recovery as the increase in inactive people: all those who do not work and are not even looking for a job. In fact, in July, the work machine jammed after a race that began in August last year.

The number of employees in July, in fact, fell by 22 thousand units compared to June: of course, on an annual basis there is a positive balance of 463 thousand units, but it is the second negative statistic after the contraction in industry turnover in June ( the first negative figure in five months). A double alarm bell that worries with the unbridled run of inflation.

In detail, Istat notes that the employment rate dropped by 0.1 points compared to the previous month and settled at 60.3% (+1.6 points on July 2021). The increase of the over 460 thousand employees is mainly determined by employees who, in July 2022, amounted to over 18 million 200 thousand. However, forward hires are at their highest since 1977, the first year of the time series.

The unemployment rate, on the other hand, is 7.9%, while the inactivity rate rises to 34.4%. According to the tables, the number of job seekers fell below two million in the two-month lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic (March and April 2020). Such a low number beyond the pandemic when people had largely given up looking for work hadn’t been seen since April 2011.

In terms of the inactive, the decline in the number of job seekers (-1.6%, -32 thousand units compared to June) is mainly observed among the 35-49 year-olds, while the inactivity rate rises to 34.4%.

On a quarterly basis, the period May-July recorded an increase of 140 thousand employees compared to February-April, a figure associated with the decrease in both jobseekers (-4.2%, equal to -89 thousand units), and of the inactive (-0.6%, equal to -79 thousand units).