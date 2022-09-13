Good news on the employment front. Istat in its new report indicates that in the last two quarters there has been a consistent increase in new workers. In the second quarter of 2022, the number of employees was 175,000 more than in the first quarter of 2022 (+ 0.8%). Employees with permanent contracts grew more than those with fixed-term contracts (+126 thousand against +48 thousand).

At the same time, on the other hand, both the number of unemployed (-97,000, -4.6% in three months) and the number of inactive people aged 15-64 (-121,000, -0.9%) decreased. The same goes for the rates: +0.5 points for the employment rate, which reaches 60.2%, -0.4 and -0.3 points, respectively, for the unemployment and inactivity rates 15-64 years .

Provisional data for July 2022 indicate, compared to the previous month, a slight decrease in the number of employees (-22 thousand, -0.1%) and in the employment rate (-0.1 points), a further decrease in unemployed (-32 thousand, -1.6%) and the relative rate (-0.1 points), the growth of the inactive (+54 thousand, + 0.4%) and the inactivity rate (+0.2 points ) between 15-64 year olds.

The data concern both employees and freelancers: the increase in employment (+677 thousand units, + 3.0% in one year) as well as involving employees – with permanent contracts (+396 thousand, +2, 7%) and forward (+245 thousand, + 8.3%) – also concerns, albeit to a lesser extent, self-employed persons (+36 thousand, + 0.7%). The sharp decline in the number of unemployed continues (-382,000 in one year, -16.0%) and inactive between 15 and 64 years (-588,000, -4.4% in one year). The trend is reflected in the growth in the employment rate (+2.3 points compared to the second quarter of 2021) which is associated with the decrease in unemployment and inactivity rates (-1.6 and -1.3 points, respectively).

Looking from the point of view of companies, here too the growing trend of employees is confirmed, with an increase of 1.3%. Both the full-time component (+ 1.6%) and, to a lesser extent, the part-time component (+ 0.5%) grew. Also in terms of trend, employee positions continue to increase at a rapid pace, with a more marked trend for the full-time component (+ 6.2% compared to + 5% for the part-time component).

The increase in hours worked per employee continues – in both economic (+ 1.3%) and trend terms (+ 5.6%) – and the reduction in the use of layoffs (8 hours per thousand hours worked). The vacancy rate also increased, by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous quarter and by 0.4 points compared to the same quarter of 2021. In economic terms, the cost of labor per work unit and its components – wages and social security contributions – recorded the same increase, equal to 0.6%; on an annual basis, on the other hand, the increase in labor costs (+ 0.2%) is a synthesis of the growth in the salary component (+ 0.5%) and the reduction in social security contributions (-0.3%).