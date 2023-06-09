Home » Istat, alarm on industrial production: already 7.2%
Business

Istat, alarm on industrial production: already 7.2%

by admin
Istat, alarm on industrial production: already 7.2%

TURIN. High prices limit the spending power of households and forcefully hit businesses: Italian industry is in difficulty and production collapses for the fourth consecutive month. This is the photograph that arrived today from Istat: the index drops by 1.9%, with “decreases extended to all the main sectors”. The picture is also negative on a quarterly basis and on an annual basis, net of calendar effects, there is a “significant fall” of 7.2%, the largest for three years. At the sectoral level, the decrease for energy (-12.6% per year) and intermediate goods (-11%) is very large; consumer goods see a reduction of 7.3% while the decrease for capital goods is limited (-0.2%).

The picture, underlines Istat, is also negative on a quarterly basis. “Also in trend terms, net of calendar effects – notes the statistical institute – a marked fall is observed”. The only sectors of economic activity with a trend growth are the manufacture of means of transport (+5.7%), the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (+2.1%) and the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+0.6%). The largest declines are recorded in the wood, paper and printing industries (-17.2%), in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air (-13.6%) and in the manufacture of chemical products and in metallurgy and manufacturing of metal products (-10.9% for both sectors).

The picture that emerged today alarms consumer associations. The Codacons speaks of a “vertical collapse”. «In April, production recorded the fourth consecutive drop, a figure that is no longer just an alarming signal, but tangible proof of the difficulties affecting the industrial sector – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – Consumer goods are particularly worrying a descent without brakes, with a contraction of -7.3% on an annual basis with peaks of -8.3% for durable goods, a figure clearly affected by the price emergency that has been gripping our country for months” .

See also  Ferretti Group, the sirens of the Stock Exchange continue to sing

«It is precisely the still skyrocketing inflation weighing like a ton on Italian industry, with the products most purchased by households recording marked double-digit price growth, and direct effects on Italian spending and consumption – continues Rienzi – For this reason we reiterate the need to intervene on retail prices, because only by calming price lists will it be possible to protect the purchasing power of families, support consumption and help industry, commerce and the economy».

«A Caporetto, both for our businesses and for the country. Other than a record recovery. Not only does the negative trend of industrial production continue for the fourth consecutive month, in seasonally adjusted economic data, but the fall is a chasm» says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

«The collapse of consumer goods, -7.3% on April 2022, demonstrates that there is a lack of income policy and that it is urgent to restore spending capacity to families, safeguarding their purchasing power, otherwise Italians will not consume businesses they produce» concludes Dona.

You may also like

The grains of Palermo are up for auction,...

The price of gold in New York fell...

More and more people on the track are...

Vivendi rejects bids for the network: “Tim needs...

Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

Marcel Fratzscher: Strengthening of the AfD does not...

Istat, industrial production collapses: down by 7.2% in...

The video of the intervention of the Italian...

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy