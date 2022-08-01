Record-breaking employment in June, the month in which the number of employed increases and the number of unemployed and inactive people decreases. Employment increases for both sexes, for permanent employees and in all age groups, with the exception of 35-49 year-olds among whom it decreases; the self-employed and temporary employees also fell while the employment rate rose to 60.1% (+0.2 points), a level never recorded since 1977. The indication comes from Istat which reports that in June, after the decline recorded in May, the number of employees increased again due to the growth of permanent employees, again exceeding 23 million. Compared to June 2021, the increase of over 400 thousand employees is determined by employees who, in June 2022, amounted to 18 million 100 thousand, the highest value since 1977, the first year of the historical series. In detail, Istat underlines that comparing the second quarter of 2022 with the first, there is an increase in the level of employment equal to 0.4%, for a total of 90 thousand more employees. The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in both job seekers (-3.8%, equal to -81 thousand units), and inactive persons (-0.5%, equal to -61 thousand units) . Furthermore, the number of employees in June 2022 exceeds that of June 2021 by 1.8% (+ 400 thousand units); the increase is transversal by gender and age. The only negative change is recorded between the 35-49 year-olds due to the demographic dynamics; the employment rate, increasing by 1.6 percentage points, in fact rises even among 35-49 year-olds (+0.9 points) because, in this age group, the decrease in the number of employed is less marked than that of the population overall. Compared to June 2021, the number of job seekers decreases (-13.7%, equal to -321 thousand units) and the number of inactive persons aged between 15 and 64 years (-3.0%, equal to -400 thousand) . Comments from businesses and consumers who fear a slowdown in the coming months are satisfied but with some caution. Look at Confcommercio. “The growth in employment in June confirms the liveliness of GDP in the second quarter of the year. Nonetheless, independent employment remains weak (-27 thousand units compared to May) and, more generally, the prospective fragility of the international scenario remains they will reflect in a sharp slowdown in economic activity and consumption in the second half of the year. However, it is necessary to point out that the performance of the Italian system is confirmed to be well above expectations, at least this was the case until yesterday “. Uil is also cautious. Ivana Veronese Uil confederal secretary explains in a note. “An important signal emerges from the Istat data for June. Unemployed people are falling and employment is rising. This is a positive trend. The increase in employment with stable contracts is also good, but little compared to the growth of precarious contracts that are still the masters in this recovery. The months ahead, with uncertainties and turbulence, must see everyone and everyone committed so that the recovery is built with stable, full-time work, with the full involvement of women and young people. reiterated to Draghi during the last meeting “. Codacons also fears negative effects in the coming months as President Carlo Rienzi points out. “The good employment performance in June risks being thwarted by the continued growth in prices and bills, which would produce an inevitable reduction in consumption with direct effects on industry, businesses and the labor market.”