The growth of the gross domestic product of 0.4% “all in all can be an acceptable result” because “the moment is difficult and already being able to float” is a result that “we must and can be satisfied with”. While inflation will increase by 5.1% “if things don’t get worse”, but the estimate is “a bit optimistic”. The president of Istat, Blangiardo, speaking on Sky tg24 explains that the economic numbers must be read taking into consideration the general context. The 0.4% growth “doesn’t put us in a recession” but it is necessary “to control the price element and a discourse linked to investments, to the ability to keep investments high”. «If we manage to maintain these two constraints, investments and control over price growth, this +0.4% all in all can be an acceptable result», according to Blangiardo.

“We must realize that the moment is difficult and already being able to float, stay above the negative level, therefore being positive, is in any case a result that we must, but we can also, be satisfied with”. The acquired figure of price growth for this year, announces the president, “was a somewhat optimistic hypothesis” because he “imagined that it would settle at current levels”. “If things were to get even worse, those values ​​are revised upwards,” explains Blangiardo. How much? “It depends on how bad it will go, on the extent of these increases which are not foreseeable at the moment”. Inflation, observes the president, “is one of the major issues of the moment” and “the problem undoubtedly exists”. “We closed with 11.6%, the latest figure highlighted, it’s impressive, we are at truly worrying levels”