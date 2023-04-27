Istat, business and household confidence picks up again in April

Listen to the audio version of the article

The climate of business confidence is clearly recovering, reaching the levels of July 2022 in April, the maximum in the last 10 months, while that of consumers grows for the third consecutive month to reach the maximum since March 2022. In this context, the index the composite confidence climate of businesses rises from 110.1 to 110.5 while that of consumers rises from 105.1 to 105.5. The improvement in assessments on the general and current economic situation is significant, while opinions on the personal and future situation are cautious.

According to Istat surveys, the consumer index for the economic climate and the current one increased, passing respectively from 117.4 to 119.0 and from 99.5 to 100.2; personal climate remains substantially stable (from 101.0 to 100.9) while future climate decreases from 113.5 to 113.3. With reference to businesses, the climate of confidence improved in market services (from 103.9 to 105.5), thanks to the positive contribution of tourism and business services, and also in construction (from 159.1 to 164.2 ) where growth is mainly driven by the building construction sector. In manufacturing, however, the index is estimated to decrease (from 104.1 to 103.0); the negative trend is spread to all the main groupings of industries (consumer, intermediate and capital goods). Also in the retail trade there is a worsening of the climate of confidence with the index passing from 115.7 to 113.0, due almost exclusively to the negative evolution of confidence in traditional distribution. In relation to the components of the confidence indexes, in construction all the variables recorded a positive trend, while in market services opinions on the trend of business and expectations on orders improving are combined with judgments on orders which are worsening. In manufacturing and retail, all components deteriorate.

«The increase in the index recorded in April is the synthesis of rather heterogeneous sector assessments: an improvement in market services and construction and a decrease in manufacturing and retail trade – the Institute points out in a note -. The climate of consumer confidence grows for the third consecutive month and reaches its highest value since March 2022. The positive trend in the index reflects the improvement in assessments on the general and current economic situation, while opinions on the personal and future situation are to caution”.