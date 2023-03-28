Listen to the audio version of the article

In March, Istat estimates an increase both in the consumer confidence climate index (from 104.0 to 105.1) and in the business confidence climate index, which rose from 109.2 to 110.2 . All the series making up the consumer confidence index show a marked improvement except for the opinions on savings. Among the four indicators calculated monthly starting from the same components, the economic climate and the current one recorded the most consistent increases, increasing, respectively, from 114.5 to 117.4 and from 97.6 to 99.5; personal climate rises from 100.5 to 101, while future climate grows marginally (from 113.4 to 113.5). It is the effect of falling energy prices and slowing inflation.

With reference to businesses, the climate of confidence improves in all the sectors investigated, albeit with different intensities. The most marked increases were recorded in construction and, subsequently, in commerce and manufacturing (from 157.2 to 159.1, from 114.7 to 116 and from 103 to 104.2 respectively). In services, the increase in the confidence index is more limited (from 103.3 to 103.8). In manufacturing and construction, all components of confidence climates improve. A widespread improvement of all variables is also estimated in services, with the exception of assessments on the trend of business in the market services sector, which deteriorates slightly, and for those on sales in the retail trade which remain substantially stable compared to the month last. On the basis of the assessments provided by entrepreneurs on the conditions for accessing bank credit, a worsening of conditions in manufacturing and retail trade is estimated in March and an improvement in construction and market services.

«The business confidence climate is starting to increase again after the stability recorded last month – reports a note from the Institute -. The increase in the index is driven by industry and, to a lesser extent, services. Consumer confidence grows for the second consecutive month. The positive dynamics of the confidence index is the synthesis of assessments of marked improvement on the general and current economic situation and of cautious opinions on the personal and future situation».