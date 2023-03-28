Home Business Istat, business and household confidence rises in March
Business

Istat, business and household confidence rises in March

by admin
Istat, business and household confidence rises in March

In March, Istat estimates an increase both in the consumer confidence climate index (from 104.0 to 105.1) and in the business confidence climate index, which rose from 109.2 to 110.2 . All the series making up the consumer confidence index show a marked improvement except for the opinions on savings. Among the four indicators calculated monthly starting from the same components, the economic climate and the current one recorded the most consistent increases, increasing, respectively, from 114.5 to 117.4 and from 97.6 to 99.5; personal climate rises from 100.5 to 101, while future climate grows marginally (from 113.4 to 113.5). It is the effect of falling energy prices and slowing inflation.

With reference to businesses, the climate of confidence improves in all the sectors investigated, albeit with different intensities. The most marked increases were recorded in construction and, subsequently, in commerce and manufacturing (from 157.2 to 159.1, from 114.7 to 116 and from 103 to 104.2 respectively). In services, the increase in the confidence index is more limited (from 103.3 to 103.8). In manufacturing and construction, all components of confidence climates improve. A widespread improvement of all variables is also estimated in services, with the exception of assessments on the trend of business in the market services sector, which deteriorates slightly, and for those on sales in the retail trade which remain substantially stable compared to the month last. On the basis of the assessments provided by entrepreneurs on the conditions for accessing bank credit, a worsening of conditions in manufacturing and retail trade is estimated in March and an improvement in construction and market services.

See also  Copyright, even the Council of State rejects Siae's appeal against the Antitrust

«The business confidence climate is starting to increase again after the stability recorded last month – reports a note from the Institute -. The increase in the index is driven by industry and, to a lesser extent, services. Consumer confidence grows for the second consecutive month. The positive dynamics of the confidence index is the synthesis of assessments of marked improvement on the general and current economic situation and of cautious opinions on the personal and future situation».

You may also like

German Bundestag – 87 export licenses for armaments...

Twitter, Musk: Only verified users will appear in...

Jack Wolfskin outdoor shoes reduced by 40%: Top...

Jeep launches the Upland Cross and High Altitude...

Three state-owned enterprises in the Future Science City...

World Bank warns of ‘lost decade’

Derivatives, illiquid assets, profitability: this is how Deutsche...

Around 60 percent default: New Silk Road: China...

Interview with “Doctor Doom” Roubini: The United States...

CS deal should be clarified: Parliament wants PUK

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy