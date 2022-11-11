High inflation driven by the trend in energy prices and the restrictive tone of monetary policy in the main countries characterize the international scenario, putting a brake on world growth. According to Istat, according to which in the third quarter, the Italian GDP marked, on the basis of the preliminary estimate, a more pronounced increase than the average of the euro area. The change acquired for 2022 is equal to + 3.9%.

Industrial production in September, continues the National Institute of Statistics, showed a decline (-1.8% the cyclical variation) following the growth of the previous two months. On average for the third quarter, the index recorded a decline in quarterly terms of 0.4%.

In September, the labor market was characterized by a recovery in the activity rate which was entirely reflected in employment, while the unemployment rate remained at the levels of the previous month (7.9%).

In October, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) grew by 12.8% in trend terms. The inflation differential with the euro area widened compared to the previous month due to the above average increase in the area of ​​energy prices in Italy.

Consumer and business confidence indices in October provided further signs of a slowdown. Households highlighted a significant worsening of assessments on the economic situation while among manufacturing companies, in the third quarter, reports on higher costs and prices increased as an obstacle to exports in the presence of growing concerns about insufficient demand.