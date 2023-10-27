Istat, confidence in the market drops. The lowest indices of 2023 in October

A downward October for consumer and business confidence. This is reported by Istat in the latest study. In October 2023, a decrease is estimated in both the consumer confidence climate (the index goes from 105.4 to 101.6) and in the composite business confidence climate index, which drops from 104.9 to 103.9 . Furthermore, the report signals a widespread worsening of consumers’ opinions on both their personal and general economic situations.

Consistently, the four indicators calculated monthly starting from the same components show negative dynamics: the economic climate and the future climate record the most significant declines (the first goes from 115.2 to 110.5 and the second from 113.2 to 107, 7); the current climate drops from 100.2 to 97.4 and the personal climate drops from 102.2 to 98.6. With reference to businesses, a reduction in the confidence index is estimated, albeit with different intensities, in manufacturing and services. In construction, in contrast, confidence is improving.

More specifically, the confidence index drops in manufacturing from 96.4 to 96.0; in market services and retail trade the decline is more marked with the index going from 100.5 to 98.1 and from 107.1 to 106 respectively. In construction, however, the indicator rises (from 160.9 to 163.8). As for the components of the confidence indices, in manufacturing the opinions on orders worsen while expectations on production grow and inventories are judged to be decreasing slightly. In construction all components improve.

Moving on to market services, both opinions on orders and those on business performance are worsening, while expectations on orders are increasing. As regards retail trade, assessments on sales are characterized by optimism in the presence, however, of an accumulation of inventories and a deterioration in sales expectations. According to the usual quarterly questions on production capacity addressed to manufacturing companies, a decrease in the degree of plant utilization is estimated in the third quarter of 2023. The consumer confidence index falls for the fourth consecutive month, reaching its lowest value since January 2023.