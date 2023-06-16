Istat confirms: Italian inflation falls to 7.6% in May

L’inflation in Italy in May And went back down, after the recovery recorded in April, returning to the level of March 2023 (+7.6%). According to the final data released by Istat, the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded a increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 7.6% on an annual basisfrom +8.2% in the previous month, confirming the preliminary estimate.

The deceleration of the inflation rate is primarily due to the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of unregulated energy goods (from +26.6% to +20.3%) and, to a lesser extent, those of processed food (from +14.0% to +13.2%), of other goods (from +5.3% to +5.0%), Services related to transport (from +6.0% to +5.6%) and Recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.9% to +6, 7%). These effects were only partially offset by the upward tensions in the prices of unprocessed food (from +8.4% to +8.8%) and those of services relating to housing (from +3.2% to + 3.5%).

Slight slowdown in core inflation

L’underlying inflationnet of energy and fresh food, recorded a slight slowdown from +6.2% to +6.0%, as did that net of energy goods alone, which fell from +6.3% to +6.2 %.

The year-on-year growth of the prices of the beni (from +10.3% to +9.3%) and to a lesser extent that relating to i services (from +4.8% to +4.6%), bringing the inflation differential between the services and goods sectors to -4.7 percentage points, from -5.5 in April.

The prices of Food, home and personal care products slowed down in trend terms (from +11.6% to +11.2%), as did those of frequently purchased products (from +7.9% to +7.1%).

L’acquired inflation for 2023 it is +5.6% for the general index and +4.7% for the core component.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (IPCA) increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 8.0% on an annual basis (decelerating from +8.6% in April); the preliminary estimate was +8.1%.

The national consumer price index for blue- and white-collar households (HE WAS), excluding tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.2% on a monthly basis and 7.2% on an annual basis.