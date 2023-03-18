5
In January 2023, Istat estimates a new positive change in the seasonally adjusted index of construction production, for which growth is observed both in the monthly series (the third consecutive) and in the quarterly series. Production in construction in January 2023 recorded the highest levels since March 2022, marking +1.4% compared to December 2022.
