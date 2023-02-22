Home Business Istat: construction production returns to growth in November 2022




After the decline recorded in October, the seasonally adjusted construction production index returns to growth in November 2022; the quarterly performance was also positive. Thus Istat according to which on average in the fourth quarter of 2022 construction production grew by 2.1% compared to the previous quarter.

On a trend basis, the index adjusted for calendar effects (there were 20 calendar working days against 22 in December 2021) recorded an increase of 4.9%, while the raw index decreased by 2.1%.

In the overall average for 2022, the index adjusted for calendar effects increases by 12.7% compared to the previous year, while the raw index grows by 11.6%.

