Consumer and business confidence declined. In fact, Istat estimates a decrease in both the consumer confidence climate index (from 98.3 to 94.8, on the lowest since May 2020) and the composite business confidence climate index (from 113, 4 to 110.8). All components of the consumer confidence index are falling. In particular, the economic and future climate recorded the most marked decreases, falling, respectively, from 93.9 to 84.9 and from 98.8 to 92.9; the personal climate and the current climate decline to a lesser extent, the former from 99.8 to 98.1 and the latter from 97.9 to 96.1.

With reference to businesses, Istat continues, confidence is worsening in manufacturing (the index falls from 109.5 to 106.7) and in market services (from 109.0 to 104.1) while it improves in construction (the index rises from 159.7 to 164.4) and in retail trade (from 107.2 to 108.1).

As for the components of the confidence indices, expectations on the level of production worsened in manufacturing and, to a more marked extent, opinions on orders; inventories are judged to have decreased compared to last month. In the construction sector, both the opinions on orders and, above all, expectations on employment at the company improved. With reference to market services, all the variables that make up the indicator deteriorate compared to last month. Finally, in the retail trade, the negative dynamics of judgments on sales are associated with a marked increase in expectations on future sales and an increase in inventories.