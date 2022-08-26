MILANO – The holiday climate is good for Italian families, while the high bills worry businesses. Consumer confidence surveyed by Istat for August is somewhat surprising, while that of companies falls.

In fact, in August, the Institute of Statistics estimates an increase in the consumer confidence climate index (from 94.8 to 98.3), which returns to rise after two consecutive months of decline and is at the same level as last June. . Instead, the business confidence index decreased from 110.7 to 109.4, falling for the second consecutive month.

In detail of the components of the consumer confidence index, Istat notes an increase in all variables with the exception of the opinions on the family economic situation and those relating to the possibility of saving in the future, which remain stable compared to last month. Consistently, the four indicators calculated monthly starting from the same components also show a positive evolution: the current and future economic climate recorded the most marked increases, passing, respectively, from 84.9 to 92.9, from 96.1 to 99. , 7 and 92.9 to 96.4; the personal climate rose to a more contained extent (from 98.1 to 100.2).

For businesses, confidence is worsening in industry (the index is down in both manufacturing and construction, from 106.4 to 104.3 and from 164.4 to 155.8, respectively) and in market services (from 103.9 to 103.3) while it definitely improves in the retail trade (from 108.5 to 113.5).

Associations fear it is a flash in the pan. “The summer holidays and the departures of Italians for their holiday resorts have had a positive impact on the confidence of families, but this is a flash in the pan destined to go out quickly”, underlines the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi. “On returning from holidays, Italians will have to deal with the rises in retail prices, with high school prices and with the abnormal increases in energy that will trigger new increases in electricity and gas bills in October. expectations and on the confidence of families and businesses, destined to worsen significantly in the autumn months “, concludes Rienzi. Also for the UNC it is only a “technical rebound after the collapse that occurred in July due to the Draghi effect and the fall of its government. In short, a mirage destined to disappear soon”.