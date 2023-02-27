Consumer confidence rises thanks to positive views on the general economic situation

According to the data Statein February it is estimated a increase in the consumer confidence climate index (from 100.9 to 104.0), while the composite index of business confidence remains stable a quota 109,1.

The climate of business confidence remains stable, synthesizing opposing signals from the economic sectors investigated: industry registers a substantial stability carried mainly by manufacturing sector while there is a circumscribed worsening confidence in construction.

A similar context characterizes services where the decided optimism highlighted by opinions on sales in the retail trade contrasts with assessments on worsening orders in market services.

Consumer confidence climate increases in February

Consumer confidence is picking up again after the decrease recorded in January. The improvement in the index is due to apositive evolution of opinions on the general economic situationto a increased expectations about the family economic situation and to improving assessments both on the opportunity to make purchases in the current phase and on the possibility of saving in the future”.

Among the component series of the consumer confidence index, there is a marked improvement in opinions on the general economic situation, while contrasting signals emerge from the variables referring to the household economic situation.

The four indicators calculated monthly from the same components reflect the changes recorded by the single variables: il economic climate and the future weather recorded marked increases (respectively from 107.6 to 114.5 and from 108.6 to 113.4) while the personal climate and that chain they increase to a lesser extent (in order, from 98.6 to 100.5 and from 95.7 to 97.6).

Business confidence falls in the market services and construction sectors

With reference to businesses, the climate of confidence worsens in the market services sector (from 104.2 to 103.3) and in that of buildings (from 158.8 to 157.2), remains stable in the manufacturing (at 102.8) and improves in retail (and 110.6 and 114.6).

Considering the business confidence climate components calculated for the various sectors, it is noted that in market services, judgments and expectations on orders worsen while opinions on business trends are slightly better than last month; worsening evaluations on orders in construction they go hand in hand with rising expectations on employment at the company.

In manufacturing, views on orders and demand and production expectations are trending positive while inventory assessments point to a build-up. Finally, in the retail trade, assessments and, above all, expectations on sales are estimated to have improved markedly while the balance of assessments on inventories increases.

