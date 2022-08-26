Home Business Istat: consumer confidence rises in August but that of businesses falls
Business

Istat: consumer confidence rises in August but that of businesses falls

by admin

In August 2022, Istat estimates an increase in the consumer confidence climate index (from 94.8 to 98.3) which is on the same level as last June. On the other hand, the composite index of business confidence fell from 110.7 to 109.4.

“The business confidence index decreased for the second consecutive month in August, settling on a level close to the average of the first four months of the year. The trend of the overall index is determined by the evolution of confidence in the manufacturing and services sector, where the index falls for the second consecutive month, and by the negative dynamics of the confidence index in the construction sector. The views of entrepreneurs are more favorable in the retail sector where the confidence index rises for the fifth consecutive month.

The consumer confidence index returns to rise after two consecutive months of decline and settles on the same level as last June ”comments Istat.

See also  Nuclear fear sinks Wall Street despite better-expected US employment report: Dow Jones -450 points

You may also like

In August, a little moved confidence index

Lexin is recognized by the Asian Banker as...

Istat, consumer confidence goes back. But for the...

The traffic signals in the island’s jurisdiction of...

Hunan: Based on the “Double Carbon” Goal to...

Cheap used SUVs, 5 low consumption models

Coradia iLint hydrogen-powered train enters passenger service in...

d’Amico rises to 100% of Glenda International Shipping

Innovative solutions for the development of nutraceutical formulations

Market mover: the macro agenda for today 26th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy