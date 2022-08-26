In August 2022, Istat estimates an increase in the consumer confidence climate index (from 94.8 to 98.3) which is on the same level as last June. On the other hand, the composite index of business confidence fell from 110.7 to 109.4.

“The business confidence index decreased for the second consecutive month in August, settling on a level close to the average of the first four months of the year. The trend of the overall index is determined by the evolution of confidence in the manufacturing and services sector, where the index falls for the second consecutive month, and by the negative dynamics of the confidence index in the construction sector. The views of entrepreneurs are more favorable in the retail sector where the confidence index rises for the fifth consecutive month.

The consumer confidence index returns to rise after two consecutive months of decline and settles on the same level as last June ”comments Istat.