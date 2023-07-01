Home » Istat, employed people are still growing in May: +380,000 in one year
Business

Istat, employed people are still growing in May: +380,000 in one year

by admin
Istat, employed people are still growing in May: +380,000 in one year

MILANO – The positive trend in the labor market continues. In May, according to provisional data published today by theState, the employed grew by 21,000 units. “Compared to May 2022 – notes the institute in its traditional commentary -, there are 383 thousand more employed people, due to the increase in permanent employees and the self-employed which more than offset the decrease in temporary employees” The employment rate i.e. the number of under 25s who are looking for a job and cannot find it out of the total workforce, rises to 21.7% (+0.9%).The general figure drops again to 7.6%, the lowest since 2009.

Istat, inflation slows down in June. Prices unchanged compared to May 28 June 2023

Returning to the data on employed persons, however, the figure is growing only for men (+48,000) and decreasing for women (-27,000). However, the gap is smoothed out considering the annual data, which show that employed men have grown by 1.8% compared with +1.4% for women. Compared to past months, however, the figure is driven by the so-called independent, self-employed and VAT numbers (+24,000), while it is down for employees.

The gap relating to the different age groups is also very strong. Employed people are down in the under 24 bracket (-12 thousand), rise strongly in the 25 to 35 bracket (+71 thousand), fall in the 35 to 49 bracket (-49 thousand) and rise among the over 50s (+11 thousand).

Overall, however, the employment rate still improves, albeit marginally, rising by 0.1% to 61.2%. A fact that still places us at the bottom of the ranking of European countries.

See also  Electricity dispute: DGB boss wants four cents for the industry

Subjects

You may also like

Nature – Environment Minister calls on industry to...

China exports more than Japan

VDA President Müller: Warning of “creeping erosion” due...

Government Implements Measures to Stimulate Economic Growth: Central...

EU Council, from migrants to the Franco-German axis:...

Arrigo Cipriani and the unmanned Harry’s Bar. “Italy?...

Apple is now worth more than $3 trillion

New Year’s violence, the sentences: one to 4...

Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June, Indicating Sustained Economic...

Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy