Istat, employed people are still growing in May: +380,000 in one year

MILANO – The positive trend in the labor market continues. In May, according to provisional data published today by theState, the employed grew by 21,000 units. “Compared to May 2022 – notes the institute in its traditional commentary -, there are 383 thousand more employed people, due to the increase in permanent employees and the self-employed which more than offset the decrease in temporary employees” The employment rate i.e. the number of under 25s who are looking for a job and cannot find it out of the total workforce, rises to 21.7% (+0.9%).The general figure drops again to 7.6%, the lowest since 2009.

Returning to the data on employed persons, however, the figure is growing only for men (+48,000) and decreasing for women (-27,000). However, the gap is smoothed out considering the annual data, which show that employed men have grown by 1.8% compared with +1.4% for women. Compared to past months, however, the figure is driven by the so-called independent, self-employed and VAT numbers (+24,000), while it is down for employees.

The gap relating to the different age groups is also very strong. Employed people are down in the under 24 bracket (-12 thousand), rise strongly in the 25 to 35 bracket (+71 thousand), fall in the 35 to 49 bracket (-49 thousand) and rise among the over 50s (+11 thousand).

Overall, however, the employment rate still improves, albeit marginally, rising by 0.1% to 61.2%. A fact that still places us at the bottom of the ranking of European countries.

