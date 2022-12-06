The Italian GDP is expected to grow at a still sustained pace in 2022 (+3.9%) and then slow down significantly in 2023 (+0.4%). Istat communicates this in its Report on the prospects for the Italian economy in 2022-2023, specifying that the increase in GDP would be supported by the contribution of domestic demand net of inventories, while net foreign demand would provide a negative contribution in both years. Investments are expected to represent the driving force of the Italian economy both in 2022 (+10.0%) and, to a lesser extent, in 2023 (+2.0%). In June, Istat estimated +2.8% for 2022 and +1.9% for 2023.

In the two-year period 2022-23, employment will mark a growth higher than that of the GDP with a more accentuated increase in 2022 (+4.3% against +3.9 for economic activity) compared to that of 2023 (+0.5 %, compared to +0.4% of GDP). This is the estimate by Istat in an analysis of the prospects for our economy in the two-year period which underlines how the improvement in employment will go hand in hand with that of the unemployment rate which will drop significantly this year (8.1%) and then record a slight increase in 2023 (8.2%).

In the forecast two-year period, explains Istat, the increase in GDP would be supported by the contribution of domestic demand net of inventories (respectively +4.2 and +0.5 percentage points) while net foreign demand would provide a negative contribution in both years (-0.5 and -0.1 percentage points). In 2022 inventories should provide a marginal positive contribution +0.2 percentage points, which would be followed by a nil one in 2023. Consumption by resident households and ISPs will register an evolution in line with the trend of economic activity, marking a decisive increase in 2022 (+3.7%) which will be followed by a slowdown in the following year (+0.4%), conditioned by particularly high price levels. The forecast scenario is characterized by particularly favorable hypotheses on the path of price reduction in the coming months and on the complete implementation of the public investment plan envisaged for next year. In the coming year, therefore, under the favorable hypothesis that a phase of deceleration in the prices of energy goods begins, the favorable trend of investments, supported by public investments linked to the implementation of the Pnrr, would constitute the main driving factor of the economy while net foreign demand would still provide a negative contribution. Looking beyond the Italian borders, Istat observes that the high inflation, driven by the trend in the prices of energy raw materials, and the restrictive orientation of the monetary policy in the main countries, characterize the international scenario together with the high uncertainty on the evolution of war between Russia and Ukraine.