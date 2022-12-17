Home Business Istat: exports drop to -5.5% on a monthly basis in October
Business

Istat: exports drop to -5.5% on a monthly basis in October

by admin
Istat: exports drop to -5.5% on a monthly basis in October

In October, the month-on-month drop in exports is due to the drop in sales to non-EU countries, in particular of capital goods; the more marked one of imports is almost entirely explained by the drop in energy purchases, which reflects both a reduction in imported volumes – in particular for gaseous natural gas – and a decrease in prices.

Thus Istat estimates a cyclical downturn for both foreign trade flows, more intense for imports (-5.5%) than for exports (-1.1%). The decrease on a monthly basis in exports is due to the drop in sales to non-EU markets (-4.3%), while exports to the EU area are increasing (+1.7%).

In the August-October 2022 quarter, compared to the previous quarter, exports fell by 0.7%, imports grew by 3.9%.

See also  Asian stock exchanges close, due to the opening of European markets, futures

You may also like

European Union: PMI indices up in December. Less...

U.S. regulator says it has been able to...

UniCredit-Azimut, Orcel on asset management partnership: ‘If successful...

Tencent ROG Gaming Phone 6 Pro won the...

UniCredit-Azimut, Orcel: ‘M&A in asset management is not...

UniCredit, Azimut and the asset management agreement

Istat: inflation at +0.5% on a monthly basis...

Crosetto relaunches Lagarde’s attack against the ECB: ‘Effects...

Ftse Mib collapses after ECB meeting. Tenaris and...

Twitter, Musk on the attack: journalists’ accounts suspended

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy