In November, Istat estimates a cyclical increase for Italian exports of 3.9% compared to October and a decrease for imports of 1.4%. The increase on a monthly basis is due to the increase in sales to non-EU markets (+8.3%).

On an annual basis, the increase in exports is 18% in monetary terms while the volume figure is substantially unchanged (+0.2%).

Reasons and sectors

Exports «go back to growth on a monthly basis, driven by sales of capital goods to non-EU countries, influenced by high-impact occasional operations (shipbuilding), net of which growth is more contained (+1.5% )», is the comment of the statistical institute.

In more detail, the sectors which, Istat explains, contribute most to the trend increase in exports include: means of transport, excluding motor vehicles (+69.3%), pharmaceutical, chemical-medicinal and botanical articles (+ 45.8%), machinery and equipment nec (+17.3%), food, beverages and tobacco (+12.4%) and computers, electronic and optical equipment (+27.4%). On an annual basis, the countries that provide the greatest contributions to the increase in national exports are: United States (+31.2%), Switzerland (+54.1%), France (+14.2%), United Kingdom (+27.6%) and Spain (+22.4%). Exports to Russia are confirmed in sharp decline (-27.6%). In the first eleven months of 2022, the growth trend in exports (+20.5%) is due in particular to the increase in sales of pharmaceutical, chemical-medicinal and botanical items (+44.3%), base metals and metal products, excluding machinery and equipment (+18.4%), refined petroleum products (+85.4%), machinery and equipment nec (+9.9%), chemical substances and products (+21.7%) and food, beverages and tobacco (+17.3%).

L’import

Imports are “down for the third consecutive month due to the contraction in energy purchases – which reflects the decline in imported volumes and the prices of gaseous natural gas – and intermediate goods”.