In September, exports to non-EU countries returned to growth on a monthly basis, driven by the sales of capital goods, non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods. On the average for the third quarter of the year, the economic trend is positive. In September 2022, for trade with non-EU27 countries, a cyclical increase is estimated for both flows, much larger for exports (+ 5.9%) than for imports (+ 0.3%).

On an annual basis, Istat says, export growth is accelerating again (+ 26.9%, it was + 22.1% in August), explained for more than a third by higher sales of non-durable consumer goods. The growth in imports, always very sustained and conditioned by the energy component, slows down and returns to the levels of April, after the peak in August.