Home Business Istat: GDP accelerates in the second quarter, growth gained at 3.4%
Business

Istat: GDP accelerates in the second quarter, growth gained at 3.4%

by admin

Economic activity slows down while inflation remains high and widespread. In the second quarter, the Italian GDP marked a marked economic acceleration, as a result of a positive contribution from domestic demand (gross of inventories) and a negative contribution from net foreign demand. The acquired growth is equal to 3.4%.

Thus reveals Istat in the monthly Note on the trend of the Italian economy, foreseeing that the dynamism of economic activity was reflected in the labor market which in June recorded a widespread improvement with a drag effect on the entire second quarter. In July, the first signs of a cooling of price pressures emerged but the inflation acquired for the current year continues to increase. In the coming months, possible declines in manufacturing activity are expected, accompanied by a moderate liveliness in services. The increase in the trade deficit, the spread of inflation and the marked deterioration in consumer confidence represent downside risks for the economic trend.

See also  Ambienta: sale of its platform company Nactarome to TA Associates

You may also like

Rio Mare likes bluefin tuna from the Mediterranean

Fengyunqi Guochaoxing China Roewe released “Mount Everest” and...

Amazon throws itself into the cleaning field and...

Tax revenues: in the first six months of...

ZOZEN Steam Boiler Accelerates the Innovation of Liquor...

USA, Nonfarm Payrolls higher than expected, markets in...

Tesmec lifts the veil on the accounts: net...

Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million...

Reform hoofs swiftly and steadily develops vitality-Social-Southeast Network

The IGI fund buys Matec Industries, active in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy