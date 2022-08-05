Economic activity slows down while inflation remains high and widespread. In the second quarter, the Italian GDP marked a marked economic acceleration, as a result of a positive contribution from domestic demand (gross of inventories) and a negative contribution from net foreign demand. The acquired growth is equal to 3.4%.

Thus reveals Istat in the monthly Note on the trend of the Italian economy, foreseeing that the dynamism of economic activity was reflected in the labor market which in June recorded a widespread improvement with a drag effect on the entire second quarter. In July, the first signs of a cooling of price pressures emerged but the inflation acquired for the current year continues to increase. In the coming months, possible declines in manufacturing activity are expected, accompanied by a moderate liveliness in services. The increase in the trade deficit, the spread of inflation and the marked deterioration in consumer confidence represent downside risks for the economic trend.