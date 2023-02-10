The international scenario at the beginning of 2023 is characterized by a generalized moderation of inflationary pressures, due to the drop in the prices of energy products, which fuels expectations of a more gradual increase in interest rates in the main countries. Thus Istat in its monthly note on the performance of the Italian economy which shows that “the Italian GDP, on the basis of the preliminary estimate, recorded in the last three months of last year the first negative cyclical change after seven consecutive quarters of growth . The GDP corrected for calendar effects, in 2022, increased by 3.9%, showing a trend higher than that of the euro area average”.

Despite the strong economic recovery in December (+1.6%), the seasonally adjusted industrial production index, net of construction, decreased by 0.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three months.

In December, the labor market continued its improving trend. The employment rate rose to 60.5% involving almost all age groups, men and women. The unemployment rate remained stable at 7.8%.

In January, based on preliminary estimates, consumer price inflation slowed down. The differential of the harmonized index of consumer prices (IPCA) between Italy and the euro area, while remaining positive, decreased compared to December.