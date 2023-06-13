Home » Istat: half a million more employed, but the cost of labor is growing
Istat: half a million more employed, but the cost of labor is growing

Istat: half a million more employed, but the cost of labor is growing

Istat, the report on work

The number of employed people in Italy is growing first quarter of 2023. The upward trend is consolidating over time: the growth trend has continued consecutively for eight quarters, – that is to say – for two years now, when the post-pandemic recovery began. Istat photographs with the latest quarterly report – the first of 2022 – the evolution and trends of employment in Italy.

There are 104,000 more employed persons, equal to all‘1.3% more than the last quarter of 2022 and 3.3% compared to the first of last year. The increase involves i permanent employees (+92 thousand, +0.6%) and the independent (+27 thousand, +0.5%), while i term employees they result in lieve calo (-15 thousand, -0.5% in three months); the growth in the number of unemployed (+23 thousand, +1.2% in three months) is associated with the decrease in inactive people aged 15-64 (-150 thousand, -1.2%).

In the same period the GDP has grown by 0.6% in quarterly terms and increased by 1.9% in trend terms.

