Istat: house prices slowing down, EU rules weigh on efficiency

(Teleborsa) – Curbs the brick in the 1st quarter of the year. The growth in house prices slowed again, mainly due to the braking of the prices of existing houseswhich account for 80% of the general index and, probably, discount the future adaptation to the strict European standards on energy efficiency. They keep speeding up, instead, the prices of new housesbuilt according to criteria of environmental sustainability.

In the first quarter of 2023, according to Istat surveys, lhouse price index rose by just 0.1% compared to the previous quarter and recorded a growth dand 1.1% compared to the same period of 2022 (+2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022).

The tendential increase in the general index is mainly attributable to the prices of new homes that increase by 5.4% (in acceleration compared to the +4.5% of the previous quarter) and to a lesser extent to the prices of existing homes whose growth decelerates to +0.4% from +2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Even on a conjunctural basisthe slight increase in the general index (+0.1%) is due to the prices of new homes, which grow by 1.6%, while those of existing homes decrease by 0.2%.

Sales volumes are slowing down

These trends are manifested in a context of slowdown in sales volumes (-8.3% the change recorded by the Real Estate Market Observatory of the Revenue Agency after -2.1% in the previous quarter).

The rate of change acquired for 2023 is nila synthesis of a 2.4% increase for new homes and a 0.4% reduction for existing homes.

With the data for the first quarter of 2023, the weights used to calculate the price indices for new and existing homes were updated as usual. In particular, the weight of new homes increased slightly to 17.7% (it was around 16.2% in 2022) while that relating to existing homes amounted to 82.3% (83.8% last year).

