In the first year of the pandemic, the added value of industrial and service companies collapses. Thus ISTAT according to which in 2020 industrial and service companies are 4.3 million (+ 1.1%) and generate an added value of 739 billion, a decrease of 10.5% on 2019

(-12.4% in services, -8.8% in industry in the strict sense and -3.4% in construction).

The gross operating margin fell by 13.0%, the turnover by 11.3%, the cost of labor by 8.3%. Companies organized into groups, which generate 57.3% of added value and 63.0% of total turnover, record a reduction in value added below the average (- 9.5%