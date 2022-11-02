Home Business Istat: in 2020 the added value of industrial companies and services collapses
Istat: in 2020 the added value of industrial companies and services collapses

In the first year of the pandemic, the added value of industrial and service companies collapses. Thus ISTAT according to which in 2020 industrial and service companies are 4.3 million (+ 1.1%) and generate an added value of 739 billion, a decrease of 10.5% on 2019

(-12.4% in services, -8.8% in industry in the strict sense and -3.4% in construction).

The gross operating margin fell by 13.0%, the turnover by 11.3%, the cost of labor by 8.3%. Companies organized into groups, which generate 57.3% of added value and 63.0% of total turnover, record a reduction in value added below the average (- 9.5%

εͣʧĲߵ – OFweekԴ

