Istat: in 2022 public administration net debt at -8% GDP

In 2022 thenet borrowing of PAs (-151,900 million euros) was equal to -8% of GDP, a decrease of approximately 9.3 billion compared to 2021 (-161,210 million euros, corresponding to -9% of GDP).

Thus Istat according to which the primary balance (net debt net of interest expenditure) was negative and equal to -3.6% of GDP, with an improvement of 1.9 percentage points compared to 2021. Interest expenditure , which according to the current accounting rules does not include the impact of swap transactions, was equal to 4.4% of GDP, showing a growth of 0.8 percentage points compared to 2021.