In 2022, the total revenue of the public administrations grew by 7.9% compared to the previous year.

This is how Istat announced that the incidence on GDP is 48.8%. Current receipts recorded a 7.1% increase, reaching 47.9% of GDP. In particular, direct taxes grew by 8.5%, mainly due to the increase in IRPEF and IRES.

The overall tax burden (amount of direct, indirect, capital account and social security contributions in relation to GDP) was 43.5%, up on the previous year, due to the growth in tax and social security revenues (+7%) higher than that of GDP at current prices.