Home Business Istat: in 2022 tax burden equal to 43.5%
Business

Istat: in 2022 tax burden equal to 43.5%

by admin
Istat: in 2022 tax burden equal to 43.5%

In 2022, the total revenue of the public administrations grew by 7.9% compared to the previous year.

This is how Istat announced that the incidence on GDP is 48.8%. Current receipts recorded a 7.1% increase, reaching 47.9% of GDP. In particular, direct taxes grew by 8.5%, mainly due to the increase in IRPEF and IRES.

The overall tax burden (amount of direct, indirect, capital account and social security contributions in relation to GDP) was 43.5%, up on the previous year, due to the growth in tax and social security revenues (+7%) higher than that of GDP at current prices.

See also  Trade, on Biden the legacy of Trump's duties: the game with Europe is still to be played

You may also like

Dividends: outlook for Italy and the world after...

The new energy vehicle market collectively recovered in...

Bonaccini: RAI cut? I don’t know anything, ask...

Migrant massacre, Elly Schlein on the attack: “Piantedosi...

Aston Martin: profitability estimates improve for 2023, stock...

Tesla up 70% year-to-date, can the trend continue?

Polls, two parties fly and one collapses. The...

The great escape of the spokesmen from the...

Massacre of migrants, Salvini: “Shame to insult the...

Straight to Tesla Investor Day: Showcasing a video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy