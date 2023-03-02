Home Business Istat: in January the number of employed exceeded 23 million and 300 thousand
Istat: in January the number of employed exceeded 23 million and 300 thousand

Istat: in January the number of employed exceeded 23 million and 300 thousand

In January 2023 the increase in the number of employed people continued, reaching over 23 million and 300 thousand. As revealed by Istat, the employment rate is growing (+0.2%, equal to +35,000) for women, permanent employees and those over 35; temporary employees, the self-employed and young people are decreasing. The employment rate rises to 60.8% (+0.1 points).

Compared to January 2022, the growth (+459 thousand units) characterizes permanent and self-employed employees, while the number of temporary employees is almost 50 thousand units lower. The number of people looking for work grows on a monthly basis (+1.7%, equal to +33 thousand units) among women and children under 50. The total unemployment rate rose to 7.9% (+0.1 points), the youth rate to 22.9% (+0.7 points).

