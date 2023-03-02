In January 2023 the increase in the number of employed people continued, reaching over 23 million and 300 thousand. As revealed by Istat, the employment rate is growing (+0.2%, equal to +35,000) for women, permanent employees and those over 35; temporary employees, the self-employed and young people are decreasing. The employment rate rises to 60.8% (+0.1 points).

Compared to January 2022, the growth (+459 thousand units) characterizes permanent and self-employed employees, while the number of temporary employees is almost 50 thousand units lower. The number of people looking for work grows on a monthly basis (+1.7%, equal to +33 thousand units) among women and children under 50. The total unemployment rate rose to 7.9% (+0.1 points), the youth rate to 22.9% (+0.7 points).