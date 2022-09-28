Listen to the audio version of the article

Declined in September both in the consumer confidence climate index (from 98.3 to 94.8) and in the composite business confidence climate index (from 109.2 to 105.2). Istat estimates it in the periodic survey. For the business confidence index, this is the third consecutive downward month, touching the lowest value since April 2021. The consumer confidence index returns to decline after the rebound in August, positioning itself at the same level as last July

Looking at the individual series making up the consumer confidence index, Istat estimates a worsening of all variables with the exception of judgments on the family economic situation and opinions on savings. Consistently, the four indicators calculated monthly starting from the same components also show a negative evolution: the economic and future climate recorded the most pronounced declines, passing, respectively, from 92.9 to 81.3 and from 96.4 to 91.8 ; personal and current climate are moderately reduced (from 100.2 to 99.3 and from 99.7 to 96.9 respectively).

With reference to businesses, confidence worsened in all the sectors surveyed with the exception of construction where the index rose from 155.8 to 159.5. More specifically, in the manufacturing sector and in the retail trade, the index fell, respectively, from 104.0 to 101.3 and from 113.4 to 110.6; in market services the decrease is more marked with the index falling from 103.0 to 95.9.

As for the components of the confidence indices, in construction all the variables are improving. On the other hand, in manufacturing both assessments on orders and expectations on the level of production worsened; stocks are judged to have decreased slightly. In relation to market services, all components recorded a negative trend while in the retail trade the judgments and expectations on sales worsened and inventories were judged to be decreasing.