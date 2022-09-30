Home Business Istat index: unemployment rate drops to 7.8%
Istat index: unemployment rate drops to 7.8%

The unemployment rate, in August 2022, drops to 7.8% with a decrease of 0.1 points on July and 1.3 points on August 2021. This was reported by Istat, underlining that job seekers decrease by 31 thousand units in July and 319 thousand units in August 2021. Job seekers drop to 1 million 944 thousand.

Employment is down but +400 thousand compared to August 2021
In August 2022, the decline in employment recorded in July continues, but the number of employees remains above 23 million. Istat notes this, specifying that compared to August 2021, the number of employees has increased by over 400 thousand units, in particular among temporary employees who, in one year, have grown by almost 200 thousand. The employment rate, compared to July 2022, drops to 60.0%.

Inactive + 91 thousand compared to July
The number of inactive people aged between 15 and 64 increases compared to July (+ 91 thousand) while it decreases compared to August 2021 (-344 thousand units). The inactivity rate rises to 34.8% with a +0.3 points on July and -0.6 points on August 2021.

