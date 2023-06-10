Istat, industrial production collapses: down by 7.2% in April

Istat, collapse of 7.2% for industrial production in April

The month of April records a considerable decline in the industrial sector. Production has continued to fall for four months now and there is a cyclical downturn of the seasonally adjusted index. In April, therefore, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production is estimated to decrease by 1.9% compared to March. The picture is also negative on a quarterly basis: on average in the February-April period, the level of production decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous three months, with decreases involving all the main sectors.

The negative changes Indeed, they characterize intermediate goods (-2,6%), i capital goods (-2.1%) and, to a lesser extent, consumer goods (-0.4%) and energy (-0.3%). Fixed for calendar effects, as of April 2023 l‘overall index decreases in trend terms 7.2% (the calendar working days were 18 against 19 in April 2022), according to what emerges from the surveys.

Read also: Dacia: 24 hours to achieve industrial success

Subscribe to the newsletter

