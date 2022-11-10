After two months of growth, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production recorded a cyclical decrease in September; the third quarter as a whole is also down compared to the previous three months. Among the main sectors of activity, only capital goods are on the rise. Thus Istat which in September 2022 estimates that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production will decrease by 1.8% compared to August. On average in the third quarter, the level of production decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous three months.