In October 2022, Istat estimates that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 1% compared to September. In a note, the Institute points out that “on average for the August-October quarter” the level of production increased “by 0.3% compared to the previous three months”.

The seasonally adjusted monthly index grew on a quarterly basis only for capital goods (+0.2%), while it decreased for consumer goods (-3%), for energy (-1.2%) and, marginally , for intermediate goods (-0.1%). Corrected for calendar effects, in October 2022, the overall index decreased in trend terms by 1.6% (there were 21 calendar working days as in October 2021).