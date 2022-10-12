In August, a cyclical increase in industrial production was observed, up 2.3% after the slight growth of the previous month. The positive conjunctural tone of August is widespread in the main sectors, with the exclusion of energy, according to Istat.

On the other hand, on the average of the last three months, the overall economic trend remains negative. In trend terms, net of calendar effects, the change remains positive both for the general index and for the main groupings of industries, with the exception of intermediate goods which decline moderately. The largest increases relate to consumer goods.

“Positive data. Considering that not all businesses are open in August, the increase compared to July is particularly noteworthy, because the specter of a recession is far away, at least for now ”, says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.

“A confirmation of the good trend is that, according to our study, the August production, in the seasonally adjusted data, is 3.9% higher even than in February 2020, the last pre-lockdown month, and 1.4% in the comparison with January 2020, the last pre-pandemic month. In the data corrected for the calendar effects, then, beyond the discounted + 2.9% on August 2020, the year of full pandemic, production is also higher than in August 2019, + 2.1%, and in comparison with August 2018, +0.8 percent ”concludes Dona.

“Industry production recorded positive data in August, with growth both on a monthly and on an annual basis – explains the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – On these numbers, however, weighs the unknown factor of the last quarter of 2022, characterized by ‘skyrocketing inflation and the new light and gas hikes triggered in October, which will make their effects felt in the coming weeks. The risk is that the good industry data recorded in August will be totally canceled by the prices and bills emergency, with a clear worsening in the coming months of all the indicators relating to Italian industry ”- concludes Rienzi.