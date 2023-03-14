In January 2023, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production is estimated to decrease by 0.7% compared to December. On average for the November-January quarter, the level of production decreased by 1.0% compared to the previous three months. This was announced by Istat in a press release.

The seasonally adjusted monthly index grows on a cyclical basis for consumer goods (+0.9%) and energy (+0.1%); on the other hand capital goods (-2.0%) and intermediate goods (-0.6%) decreased. Corrected for calendar effects, in January 2023 the overall index increased in trend terms by 1.4% (there were 21 calendar working days against 20 in January 2022). Trend increases were recorded for capital goods (+7.0%) and consumer goods (+5.3%); on the other hand, intermediate goods (-3.6%) and energy (-7.4%) showed a decrease.

Among the sectors of economic activity that show positive trend changes, we highlight the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (+15.3%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+14.3%) and the manufacture of computers and electronic products (+11.8%). The largest declines are recorded in the manufacture of chemical products (-10.8%), in the wood, paper and printing industries (-10.4%) and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air ( -9.3%).