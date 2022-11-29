Home Business Istat: industry turnover down 1.2% in September
Business

Istat: industry turnover down 1.2% in September

by admin
Istat: industry turnover down 1.2% in September

In September, the seasonally adjusted index of the turnover of the industry recorded a decrease on a monthly basis. On average for the third quarter of 2022, the economic trend remains positive although decelerating compared to the previous three months.

This is how Istat announced that in September turnover fell by 1.2% in economic terms, both for the total and for the domestic and foreign components. In the third quarter, the overall index grew by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter (+2.0% on the domestic market and +1.9% on the foreign market). In the trend comparison on data corrected for working days, a marked increase in the value of turnover is observed both in overall terms and with reference to the main groupings of industries, with particularly large increases for the energy sector. The growth in volume, relating to the manufacturing sector alone, is decidedly more contained.

It should be noted that on the occasion of this press release, as per the survey revision policy, the historical series of the indices revised from January 2015 are published. “Negative data. Of course, after the good result in August, it could only be a technical rebound, but it is worrying that turnover will decrease by 1.2% over a notoriously sluggish month” affirms Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union. “Furthermore, the data are clearly inflated by galloping inflation, as demonstrated by the gap with turnover in volume which on September 2021 plummeted from +18% to +4.6%. Finally, the trend growth is still driven by coke and petroleum products with +36.6% on September 2021 and extractive activities with +32.4%, increases due to the need to complete storage and hoard energy goods rather than to a recovery in economic activity” concludes Dona.

You may also like

Corporal alarm: in the fields one out of...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 29th. EU markets become...

Stock index futures rose across the board, the...

Bper and Gardant, via the alliance for the...

The historic brand logo belongs to the VéGé...

Cash Collect to take advantage of rising interest...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.29.2022

Weak support on the cost side is expected...

Hong Kong stock market rally, soars over +4%...

The overall consumption has no bright spots and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy