In September, the seasonally adjusted index of the turnover of the industry recorded a decrease on a monthly basis. On average for the third quarter of 2022, the economic trend remains positive although decelerating compared to the previous three months.

This is how Istat announced that in September turnover fell by 1.2% in economic terms, both for the total and for the domestic and foreign components. In the third quarter, the overall index grew by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter (+2.0% on the domestic market and +1.9% on the foreign market). In the trend comparison on data corrected for working days, a marked increase in the value of turnover is observed both in overall terms and with reference to the main groupings of industries, with particularly large increases for the energy sector. The growth in volume, relating to the manufacturing sector alone, is decidedly more contained.

It should be noted that on the occasion of this press release, as per the survey revision policy, the historical series of the indices revised from January 2015 are published. “Negative data. Of course, after the good result in August, it could only be a technical rebound, but it is worrying that turnover will decrease by 1.2% over a notoriously sluggish month” affirms Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union. “Furthermore, the data are clearly inflated by galloping inflation, as demonstrated by the gap with turnover in volume which on September 2021 plummeted from +18% to +4.6%. Finally, the trend growth is still driven by coke and petroleum products with +36.6% on September 2021 and extractive activities with +32.4%, increases due to the need to complete storage and hoard energy goods rather than to a recovery in economic activity” concludes Dona.