The cyclical downturn in the seasonally adjusted index of the turnover of industry continues in October, albeit slightly less than the previous month.

This is how Istat announced that it is estimated that the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, will decrease by 0.8% in economic terms, recording a negative trend on both markets (-1.1% on the domestic and -0.3% on the foreign one). In the August-October 2022 quarter, the overall index grew by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter (+1.8% on the domestic market and +2.4% on the foreign market).

The negative trend is widespread in almost all sectors, with the exception of capital goods, which is up slightly compared to September.