Istat: industry turnover in the event on a monthly basis at -0.1% in July

In July, the seasonally adjusted index of industry turnover recorded a decrease on a monthly basis, due to the foreign component. On a quarterly basis, the economic trend remains positive. According to Istat, according to which the turnover of the industry, net of seasonal factors, decreases by 0.1%, in conjunctural terms, a synthesis of a zero change on the domestic market and a decrease on the foreign one (-0.6% ). In the May-July 2022 quarter, the overall index grew by 3.5% compared to the previous quarter (+ 3.6% on the domestic market and + 3.3% on the foreign market).

