In 2022, the turnover of industry recorded sustained annual growth (+18.0%), albeit decelerating compared to the previous year.

In December, Istat estimated in detail that the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, increased by 0.7% in economic terms, recording a positive trend on both markets (+0.8% on the domestic market and + 0.6% on the foreign one). In the fourth quarter, the overall index grew by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter (-0.1% on the domestic market and +1.4% on the foreign market).

The economic trend was characterized by a strong expansion in the first two quarters of the year, which was followed by a marked slowdown in the second half of 2022.