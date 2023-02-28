Home Business Istat: industry turnover up 0.7% in December
Business

Istat: industry turnover up 0.7% in December

by admin

In 2022, the turnover of industry recorded sustained annual growth (+18.0%), albeit decelerating compared to the previous year.

In December, Istat estimated in detail that the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, increased by 0.7% in economic terms, recording a positive trend on both markets (+0.8% on the domestic market and + 0.6% on the foreign one). In the fourth quarter, the overall index grew by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter (-0.1% on the domestic market and +1.4% on the foreign market).

The economic trend was characterized by a strong expansion in the first two quarters of the year, which was followed by a marked slowdown in the second half of 2022.

See also  Wall Street rebounds in the start, Nasdaq up +1%

You may also like

San Marino, the cycling champion Tiberi killed a...

Tanzania: the first sports academy in the country...

Elon Musk returns to being the richest man...

Price lists but not only: the record year...

The Confindustria-Federlegno war continues. And it’s a storm...

Transport bonus 2023, the decree is missing: when...

Help expand effective investment in local bond issuance...

Banco BPM: BoD will present today the list...

need extension for transfers of minor bonuses –...

Extra-EU imports down, the deficit with Russia almost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy