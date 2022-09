In September 2022, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and 8.9% on an annual basis (from +8 , 4% of the previous month).

This is what Istat announced today according to which “core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 4.4% to + 5.0% and that net of energy goods alone from +5 , 0% to + 5.5%.