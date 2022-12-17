Home Business Istat: inflation at +0.5% on a monthly basis and +11.8% on an annual basis in November
Istat: inflation at +0.5% on a monthly basis and +11.8% on an annual basis in November

Istat: inflation at +0.5% on a monthly basis and +11.8% on an annual basis in November

After the sharp acceleration in October, in November 2022 inflation, which remains at levels not seen since March 1984 (when it was +11.9%), is stable. According to Istat, the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, shows an increase of 0.5% on a monthly basis and of 11.8% on an annual basis ( as in the previous month and confirming the preliminary estimate).

Inflation remains stable on a trend basis mainly due to the opposing trends of some expenditure aggregates: on the one hand, the prices of non-regulated energy goods slow down (from +79.4% to +69.9%), food unworked (+12.9% to +11.4%) and transport-related services (from +7.2% to +6.8%); on the other hand, the prices of regulated energy (from +51.6% to +57.9%), of processed food goods (from +13.3% to +14.3%), of other goods (from +4 .6% to +5.0%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +5.2% to +5.5%)

