Inflation still rising. According to preliminary Istat estimates, in August the national consumer price index for the entire community (Nic), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis and 8.4% on an annual basis (from + 7.9% the previous month). “It is electricity and free market gas that produce the acceleration in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (partly mitigated by the slowdown in those of fuels) and which, with processed food and durable goods, push inflation to a level that has not been recorded since December 1985 (when it was + 8.8%) ”, explains Istat.

Core inflation is also accelerating, i.e. net of energy and fresh food (from + 4.1% to + 4.4% in August, it was not so since May 1996 when it was + 4.7%) and inflation net of energy goods only (from + 4.7% to + 4.9%, it was not like this since April 1996). Returning to the general index, the acceleration of inflation on an annual basis is mainly due on the one hand to the prices of energy goods (whose growth goes from + 42.9% in July to + 44.9%) and in particular of Non-regulated energy (from + 39.8% to + 41.6%; the prices of regulated energy goods continue to record a very high but stable growth at + 47.9%), and on the other to those of processed food goods (from + 9.5% to + 10.5%) and Durable Goods (from + 3.3% to + 3.9%).

On the other hand, the prices of services relating to transport recorded a slowdown (from + 8.9% to + 8.4%). On an annual basis, the Institute of Statistics still indicates, the prices of goods accelerate (from + 11.1% to + 11.8%) while the growth of those of services is substantially stable (from + 3.6% to + 3.7%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods widens (from -7.5 in July to -8.1 percentage points). On a monthly basis, the increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of non-regulated energy goods (+ 3.0%), transport services (+ 2.4%, also due to seasonal factors), Processed food (+ 1.2%), Durable goods (+ 0.8%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (+ 0.7%, also due to seasonal factors). Furthermore, again according to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis and by 9.0% on an annual basis (from + 8.4% in the previous month).

The inflation acquired for 2022, or the one that would be obtained assuming a zero change in the remainder of the year, is equal to + 7.0% for the general index and + 3.5% for the core component (at net of energy and fresh food).

Prices fly

Expensive energy and drought with crop cuts push the prices of food and beverages to an overall average increase of + 10.2% which forced Italians to cut purchases in quantity in the shopping cart. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti analysis on Istat inflation data in August compared to the same month of the previous year with + 8.4%. The jump in inflation will cost families 564 euros more just for the table in 2022, according to Coldiretti projections. The prices of fruit and vegetables increase on an annual basis by + 9.7%, also due to the effect of speculations that underpay the productions to farmers and triple the prices of fruit and vegetables from the fields to the table. The result is a cut in purchases of 11% in quantity compared to last year, in particular reducing courgettes by 16%, tomatoes by 12%, potatoes by 9%, carrots by 7% salads by 4%, while for fruit dropped by 8% for oranges. A situation destined to have an impact on the weakest families who reserve a significant portion of their income for food. But the increase in costs also severely affects the entire agri-food chain starting from the countryside, where there are even triple-digit surges for fertilizers (+ 170%), feed (+ 90%) and diesel (+ 129%).

The shopping cart

Bread, pastry and pasta (+ 17.1%) are the most dynamic categories of the shopping cart in July, while the fish market continues to decline (-5.2%). The cold grows by + 15.1%. The trend of packaged products continues to increase in value by + 10.1%, (-0.7% in volume). At the product level, fresh dessert, sunflower oil and sparkling water lead the NielsenIQ Top10 ranking. This is what emerges from the NielsenIQ analysis “The state of large-scale consumption in Italy” which monthly highlights the scenario of consumption and purchasing habits of Italian families in the large-scale retail trade.

The study shows that the positive trend for Fresco is confirmed in most of the distribution channels, with self-service (+ 5.1%) and discount (+ 9.6%). Throughout the national territory, the grocery product area recorded an increase in value over the month of July equal to + 11% (+ 1.6% in volume). According to the research carried out, the month of July recorded a turnover of total distribution in Italy of 9.5 billion euros with a positive trend of + 10.4% compared to the trend of the same period last year. The inflation index reaches + 9.4%. The cost of spending by Italian households is + 9.3% For the month of July compared to the same period of the previous year, the NielsenIQ monthly survey highlights the increase in Discount’s turnover (+ 11.9%) , followed by supermarkets (+ 10.8%), home & personal specialists (+ 9.9%) and free services (+ 7.3%).

Confesercenti: families lose 1,300 euros due to price increases

“The race of inflation continues which, together with the high bills, risks producing a heavy domino effect on household consumption and GDP: without a turnaround, the increase in prices and utilities will lead to a less spending of 34 billion, over 1,300 euros less per family ». Thus Confesercenti comments on the latest Istat estimate in a note. «The provisional figure relating to consumer prices for the month of August records in fact, as unfortunately was to be expected, a further increase, reaching 8.4% on an annual basis compared to 7.9% last July. The main responsible for the new increases, once again, are energy goods which grew by 2 percentage points, reaching 44.9% more than last year, but the prices of all other goods also show, in a widespread way, signs of increase, albeit to varying degrees. The prices of services, on the other hand, remain almost stable. On the other hand, a slightly positive note is the slowdown (from 8.7% to 7.8%) in the increases for products with a high purchase frequency. While core inflation, net of volatile energy and food components, accelerates to 4.4%, the inflation acquired for this year is 7%, a figure that is certainly destined to rise because, in the short term, no elements can be seen. that can lead to a slowdown in dynamics in the coming months ».

Federdistribuzione: companies at risk with expensive bills

I «In the last year there has been an enormous effort by the distribution companies to contain the increases, sacrificing part of the margins and looking for solutions that safeguard the purchasing power of families. A commitment that has contributed to slowing down the increase in consumer prices that we record today, but no longer sustainable with the forces of the distribution world alone. To this situation, which is already adverse in terms of consumption, has been added the dizzying increase in energy costs in recent weeks, more than tripled, which weighs heavily on the income statement of our companies, putting their stability at risk ” “Comments Alberto Frausin, president of Federdistribuzione.” The distribution companies have already invested in actions to contain energy consumption, such as low consumption lighting and heating and air conditioning systems with heat pumps. in this direction, companies today find themselves with non-compressible costs, think for example of the importance of refrigeration in the food sector, where almost 50% of sales concern perishable products. Modern Distribution also cannot close, it is an essential service and irreplaceable for all Italian families, we have seen it first hand during the pandemic. onto this role for the good of the whole country “.