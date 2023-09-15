Istat, inflation slows down but not too much: exports are down: -1.8 percent

Inflation, Istat cuts its estimates, +5.4% in August and +0.3% on the month

The slowdown in inflation continues in August. This is confirmed by Istat in the final reading of consumer prices, in which it estimates that the national index for the entire community (Nic), including tobacco, records an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 5 .4% year-on-year, up from +5.9% in the previous month (preliminary estimate was +5.5%). The deceleration in the inflation rate is mainly due to the prices of unregulated energy (from +7.0% to +5.7%), recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.6% to + 5.8%), unprocessed foods (from +10.4% to +9.2%), transport services (from +2.4% to +1.2%), durable goods (from +5.4% to +4.6%) and, to a lesser extent, processed foods (from +10.5% to +10.0%). These effects – explains the institute – were only partially offset by the moderate acceleration in the prices of housing-related services (from +3.6% to +3.9%) and by the easing of the decline in regulated energy prices (from -30.3% to -29.6%).

Inflation, Istat: “Shopping cart slows to +9.4% in August”

“The rate of growth of the prices of the so-called ‘shopping cart’ in August remains high, although decelerating, standing at +9.4%. This was revealed by Istat, according to which the prices of food, home and personal care goods recorded a further slowdown in trend terms (from +10.2% to +9.4%), while those of high-energy products purchase frequency accelerates (from +5.5% to +6.9%).

Inflation, Istat: “The ‘core’ inflation is still slowing down +4.8% from +5.2%”

The ‘underlying inflation’, net of energy and fresh food, slows down further (from +5.2% to +4.8%) in August, as does that net of energy goods alone (from +5, 5%, recorded in July, at +5.0%). It is noted by theState in the note on final consumer price data.

Foreign trade, Istat: “-4.7% imports and -1.8% exports in July”

In July, both foreign trade flows recorded a cyclical contraction, which affected all groups, with the exception of the export of capital goods. This was revealed by Istat, which estimates an economic downturn for both foreign trade flows, more intense for imports (-4.7%) than for exports (-1.8%). The reduction in exports on a monthly basis is due to the drop in sales to both areas, the EU (-1.5%) and non-EU (-2.2%). In the May-July 2023 quarter, compared to the previous one, exports decreased by 2.5%, imports by 4.1%. In July 2023, exports decreased on an annual basis by 7.7% in monetary terms (it was +1.0% in the previous two months) and by 11.6% in volume. The contraction in exports in value concerns both the EU area (-8.7%) and the non-EU area (-6.7%). Imports recorded a trend decline of 19.4% in value – much larger for the non-EU area (-31.8%) compared to the EU area (-5.7%) -, while in volume it showed a more contained decline (-3.7%).

Among the sectors that contribute most to the trend reduction in exports are: coke and refined petroleum products (-60.2%), pharmaceutical, chemical-medical and botanical articles (-23.0%), metals and metal products ( -13.9%), chemical products (-15.0%), means of transport, excluding motor vehicles (-10.7%). Exports of motor vehicles (+31.1%) and machinery and equipment not classified elsewhere (nec) (+5.8%) are growing on an annual basis. On an annual basis, the countries that provide the greatest contributions to the decline in exports are: Belgium (-52.3%), United States (-14.0%%), Germany (-5.8%) and China (- 14.5%). Exports to OPEC countries (+20.1%) and Turkey (+11.3%) are growing. In the first seven months of 2023, exports recorded a trend growth of 2.3%, contributed in particular by the greater sales of nec machinery and equipment (+11.2%), motor vehicles (+26.6%), products food, drinks and tobacco and pharmaceutical, chemical-medical and botanical items (for both +7.8%). In July 2023, import prices decreased by 0.4% on a monthly basis and by 11.4% on an annual basis (from -9.9% in June).

