Inflation slows down in Italy: Istat estimates indicate minus 0.3% in March, and +7.7% on an annual basis. But the slowdown in the price run in March is not reflected in the “shopping cart”. According to preliminary data from Istat, the growth in the prices of food, home and personal care products remains stable on a trend basis at 12.7%. It is five percentage points higher than the inflation rate (7.7%).